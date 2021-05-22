Rallies condemn Israeli atrocities

MULTAN: Members of civil society, religious political parties, city district administration and different organisations organised rallies against barbaric actions of Israeli forces.

Addressing the participants, the speakers urged the world powers, global political and rights bodies to raise voice against cruelties of Israeli forces on innocent and unarmed Palestinians.

Leaders of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan (JAP) and Nizam-i-Mustafa Party (NMP) jointly staged a rally and condemned barbaric acts of Israeli forces against Palestinians. Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan central chief Prof Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi and NMP secretary general Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi urged the UN to intervene and halt Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians. Ex-MNA Hamid Saeed Kazmi said the acts of Israel are very dangerous and the whole Muslim ummah was united to defend innocent Palestinians. He urged the Ummah leaders to take a unified stand against the Zionist forces.

JAP chief Prof Mazhar Saeed Kazmi said the unilateral action of Israeli forces was meant to occupy Muslim territories. He urged the international media to present a true picture of the Israeli violence against Palestinians. A rally was led by Commissioner Mehmood Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad also attended the rally. The rally participants raised slogans against Israeli atrocities and chanted "Death to Israel." Participants also carried Palestinian flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Israel.

Meanwhile, religious scholars delivered special sermons in Friday prayers and highlighted cruelties of Israeli forces.

LALAMUSA: A rally was organised to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday. The participants were holding banners and national flags of Pakistan and Palestine and placards and raised slogans against Israeli forces.

The rally started from DC Complex.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Israel forces bombings on unarmed Palestinians is an act of terrorism.

He urged the international community to take action against Israel. He said Pakistani nation is with the Palestinians during these difficult circumstances.

BAHAWALPUR: Members of civil society and different parties and organisations Friday held protest rallies against Israeli forces’ attacks on innocent and unarmed Palestinians across the Bahawalpur division. The speakers addressed the rallies and urged the global leaders to take notice of barbaric acts of Israel against innocent Palestinians.

In Bahawalpur JI staged a demonstration outside JI office near GPO Chowk.

Addressing the participants, South Punjab JI Naib Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar urged rulers of Muslim countries to take a unified stance to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Meanwhile, JUI activists also staged a protest at Chowk Fawara and condemned Israel. PTI activists staged demonstration outside Press Club and condemned Israeli barbaric actions against Palestinians. Al-Quds day rallies were taken out in Uch Sharif, Ahmadpur East, Hasilpur, Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Faqirwali, Minchinabad, Khairpur Tamiwali, Yazman, Liaqatpur, Khanpur, Tranda.M.Pannah and Marroot.

JARANWALA: A rally was organised by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith against Israel on Friday. The rally started from the central mosque of Ahle Hadith grain market after Friday prayers and the participants raised slogans against the cruelties of Israeli forces against innocent and unnamed Palestinians. At Cinema chowk the rally leaders addressed the participants and urged the Pakistani rulers to take a solid action against Israeli aggression. They said the whole nation was with the innocent people of Palestine and would extend them moral, diplomatic and political support.

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Friday condemned Israeli barbaric acts against innocent Palestinians.

Addressing a rally held to express solidarity with Palestinians, the DC urged global powers to take notice of the cruelties of Israeli forces. Other participants also condemned Israeli acts against Palestinians.

NANKANA SAHIB: Different rallies were held to express solidarity with innocent Palestinians at city Nankana on Friday. The main rally was organised a traders organization and others and speakers addressed the participants at Milad-e –Mustafa (SAW) chowk. Nankana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Bilal Iftikhar and other officers also attended the rally.

KASUR: Rallies were held at different locations to condemn Israeli barbaric actions on innocent and unarmed Palestinians on Friday. The main rally was organised outside Deputy Commissioner's office and it was led by DC Asiya Gul.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Israel.

They raised slogans against Israel. Addressing the participants, the DC the whole nation was with innocent Palestinians in their epic struggle for independence. Different political and religious organisations also organised rallies and condemned Israeli brutal actions in Gaza.