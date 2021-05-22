NATO says to provide funding for Kabul airport after pull-out

PARIS: Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance would provide funding to help run Kabul airport and train Afghanistan’s special forces abroad after its withdrawal from the country."Nato´s future support will have three main pillars.

First, we plan to provide advice and capacity support to Afghan security institutions, as well as continued financial support to the Afghan security forces," Stoltenberg said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"Second, we are planning to provide military education and training outside Afghanistan, focusing on Special Operations Forces. And third, we are planning to fund the provision of services, including support for the functioning of Kabul airport." He said "all this will enable Nato allies and the broader international community to continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts".