IIOJ&K shuts down to mark Mirwaiz, Lone’s anniversaries

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown was observed and a march was held towards Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs graveyard) at Eidgah in Srinagar on Friday to mark the death anniversaries of prominent Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the victims of Hawal massacre.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown and the march was given by Chairman Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had also appealed to the people to observe complete strike for paying rich tributes to the slain leaders.

The agents of Indian secret agencies had shot dead the Mirwaiz after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. About 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the Mirwaiz.

Twelve years later on the same day, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Besides observing strike and conducting the march, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appealed to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to hold prayer meetings all across the territory. He also urged the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and across the world to hold protest rallies and prayer meetings on the day. As per the programme special prayers were to be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, and a protest was to be held there on the occasion.

Hurriyat leaders and organisations—including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Khawaja Firdous, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Hanif Kalis, Dr Musaib, Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad, Democratic Freedom Party, and National Front, in their statements, said the services and sacrifices of the late Mirwaiz and Ghani Lone for the political rights of Kashmiri people and resolution of the Kashmir dispute would always be remembered.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also lauded the role of the late Mirwaiz and Ghani Lone in the peaceful struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

AJK Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Majeed Mir, in their statements, also eulogised the services and contributions of the Mirwaiz and Ghani Lone for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, the Indian occupation forces imposed curfew and other restrictions to prevent the march and prayer meetings announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Srinagar-based media reports said the authorities had decided to strictly enforce “corona curfew” on May 21 to disrupt the anniversaries of the Mirwaiz and Ghani Lone.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remained under house arrest on his father’s anniversary. He had been under illegal and arbitrary house arrest since August 5, 2019.

Separately, Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Friday Pakistan would continue to do everything to ensure Kashmiris achieve their aspirations.

In a series of tweets, he expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and paid tribute to Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq. “No amount of false propaganda aimed at demoralising Kashmiris will change the reality that Pakistan always has and always will stand by the Kashmiris and their right to self determination,” he said.