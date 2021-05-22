Defunct Faisalabad cricket region to hold meeting today

KARACHI: An important meeting of the defunct Faisalabad cricket region will be held in Faisalabad on Saturday (today). The former president of the region Chaudhry Muhammad Anwer will preside over the meeting, ‘The News’ has learnt.

According to a source, the meeting is being held to discuss the dismal situation of domestic cricket in the country and destruction of grass root level cricket. Organisers of other cricket regions will also be present.

Chaudhry Anwer has twice been a member of the PCB Governing board in the past. He is also a member of the “restoration of grass root level cricket movement”, established last year by former president of Sialkot cricket region Malik Zulfiqar.

He said that the office-bearers of various defunct regions associated with the Faisalabad region will also express their opinion on the current state of defunct cricket associations and will discuss the delay in the electoral process by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management.

“The meeting will also decide the future course of our action agains the PCB’s domestic cricket policies that are harming the game at grass root level,” he said.