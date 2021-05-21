NESPAK design approved for King Salman Grand Mosque in IIUI

LAHORE: Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz has approved a NESPAK design for a grand mosque named after him at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday stated that International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad engaged NESPAK to design “King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Grand Mosque at the New Campus of IIU, H-10-Islamabad. The Mosque will have a huge complex that will also be a hub of research, dialogue and learning where scholars and students will benefit from the facility. The Mosque will also meet the requirement of the University’s population for prayers as thousands of students and officials will visit this Grand Mosque. The proposed model of Mosque is an exceptional representation of Islamic arts and architecture. The Mosque’s construction will be a milestone for achievement of the lofty goals of University.

There will be an ample capacity in the inner hall of the Mosque where as many as 4000 males and 2000 females will offer prayer, while the open courtyard will also have a capacity to accommodate 6000 people. The project worth $32 million will cover an area of 41,200 square meters.