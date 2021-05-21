Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: COVID-19 claimed three more lives at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Thursday. According to the hospital officials, Iqbal, 54, of Vehari, Muhammad Aslam, 50, of Multan and Sakina Bibi, 75, of Khanewal, had tested positive for coronavirus and were brought to the hospital where they died during treatment.

In Multan division some 170 people had tested positive for the virus out of 2,535 ones and reports of 11,375 people are being awaited. In Multan district some 126 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,837 ones and reports of 8,333 people are being awaited.

In Khanewal district some seven people had tested positive for the virus out of 50 people and reports of 154 people are being awaited. In Lodhran district two people had tested positive for the virus out of 107 ones and reports of 2,081 people are being awaited. In Vehari district 35 people had tested positive out of 541 people and reports of 807 people are being awaited.