Traders, civil society vent anger on Israel through rallies

Rawalpindi : In order to denounce Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, traders and members of the civil society staged protest rallies at Raja Bazaar on Thursday.

The rallies started from Bazaar Talwaran and after passing through Lal Haveli, Iqbal Road, Trunk Bazaar, Narnkari Bazaar culminated at Fawara Chowk in Raja Bazaar. The protesters demanded of the federal government to take up the issue with the international community to play its role in stopping inhuman violence in Palestine. In their speeches, the protesters strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians and said that the West especially the United States has sponsored Israeli settler colonialism.

The protesters carrying Palestinian flags, banners, and posters, some of them plastered with the pictures of Shaikh Ahmed Yasin, the slain leader of Hamas, the protesters chanted anti-Israel slogans on the occasion. Several cars were decorated with Palestinian flags. The protesters also burnt Israeli flags on the occasion.

The rallies were held under the leadership of Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi President Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, who condemned Israel’s brutality against innocent Palestinians. Paracha said that world powers should take practical steps to ensure peace in Palestine. “The international community must protect the innocent Palestinians,” he stressed.

The local administration Rawalpindi closed the majority of intersections with barbed wires and containers. A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement officials was present on the occasion to control the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, motorists faced difficulties due to the blockage of roads. Metro Bus Service (MBS) was operational as per routine.