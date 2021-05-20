close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 20, 2021

DG RDA transferred

National

 
May 20, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Abdul Sattar has been transferred with immediate effect.

According to an official notification, Abdul Sattar (PAS/BS-19) has been directed to report to Services and General Administration Department of Punjab government for further orders.

Latest News

More From Pakistan