DG RDA transferred

ISLAMABAD: Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Abdul Sattar has been transferred with immediate effect.
According to an official notification, Abdul Sattar (PAS/BS-19) has been directed to report to Services and General Administration Department of Punjab government for further orders.