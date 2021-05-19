close
Wed May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021

Seven drug peddlers held

National

A
APP
May 19, 2021

SARGODHA: Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession. On a tip-off, Bhagtanwala police arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 2,660 litre liquor and 400 gm hashish from Arshad, Shan Ali, Shamsher, Nazir Ahmed, Zubair, Shahid Imran and Jahanzaib. A case has been registered against the accused.

