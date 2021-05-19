Seven drug peddlers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession. On a tip-off, Bhagtanwala police arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 2,660 litre liquor and 400 gm hashish from Arshad, Shan Ali, Shamsher, Nazir Ahmed, Zubair, Shahid Imran and Jahanzaib. A case has been registered against the accused.