Two criminal gangs busted

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested five outlaws of two gangs and recovered a stolen car, snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons from their procession, a Police Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that the action has been taken as per special directives of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer as he directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar-Zone) constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Ramana along with other officials who successfully arrested two wanted members of a dacoit gang identified as Ehsan Ullah and Zahir Shah and recovered snatche cash, mobile phone and weapons used in crime.During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Further- more SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Haider Ali including SHO Bani Gala, ASI Anyat along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of car lifter gang. The gangsters have been identified as Abdul Malak, Saddam Hussain and Afzal Mehmood. Police also recovered a stolen car, number plate, and bogus registration from their possession.