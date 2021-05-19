The Punjab Energy Department (PED) has advised consumers to use only those electric appliances and fans that has been approved by the department to drastically reduce up to 40 percent of their electricity bills. Such schemes look simple but are ineffective when it comes to reducing power bills. Some years back, when I was in Karachi, K-Electric (KE) advised its consumers to switch off unnecessary lights and appliances to save energy. However, at the end of the month, I was sent an inflated bill. I was told that since my consumption had dropped, the company considered my average consumption to generate the bill.

To date, no one could help me resolve this issue of overbilling. Because of such cases, it is almost impossible to pay attention to the government’s campaigns that are seemingly aimed at energy conservation.

Muhammad Javed

Bahrain