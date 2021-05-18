Buzdar discusses Hafizabad uplift package with MNA

LAHORE: MNA Shaukat Bhatti and PTI leader Mehdi Bhatti called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office Monday to discuss the Hafizabad development package and constituencies related problems.

While reiterating the commitment to develop every city and town of the province, the chief minister pointed out that resources were not allotted to some specific city now. The resources are directed towards backward areas as far-flung localities have a priority right over the development process, he added and assured to complete development projects of Hafizabad district on time. Different areas, including Hafizabad, were badly ignored in the past but the PTI government introduced the concept of composite development and the Punjab government is striving to ensure that everyone could reap the benefits of development, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the politics of principles and the government is serving the masses with honesty and commitment, he said. The elements which tried to hinder the development journey are divided and the PDM should avoid negative politics after repeated failures. The opportunists have no place in new Pakistan, he added.