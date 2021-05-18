Sarwar’s ‘diplomatic salvo’ at Israeli aggression

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has sprung into action on the diplomatic front on the issue of ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

The governor had a telephonic talk with European Parliament’s Vice President Dr Fabio Castaldo and other members of the European and British parliaments. Dr Fabio Castaldo assured to play a role in halting human rights abuses by Israel.

The governor has started contacting the European and British members of parliament regarding the Israeli terrorism in Gaza. He also expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence in Palestine by Israel during the meetings with the ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmad Rafay, Egyptian ambassador Dr Tahir Dahrog and Morrocan ambassador Mohammad Karmoon.

The ambassadors were assured that Pakistan stands with the Palestinians while Palestinian envoy Ahmed Rafay said the support of the people of Pakistan is very important for the Palestinians and Pakistan always stands by Palestine in every difficult time.

During a telephonic conversation with the governor, European Parliament’s Vice President Dr Fabio Castaldo assured that he would play his role in stopping human rights violations in Palestine and ensured that protection of human rights and peace is our priority and he will raise this issue on every forum.

The governor while talking to ambassadors of Palestine, Egypt and Morocco condemned Israeli terrorism against innocent Palestinians and said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan stands with Palestine and will continue to raise its issue on every forum. He said all Muslim countries of the world will have to unite for the cause of Palestine freedom.

Sarwar while talking to European and British members of parliament said there can be no peace in the world without a solution to the Palestine and Kashmir issues. He called for an immediate solution to the Palestine conflict and urged the world to take action.