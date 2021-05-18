Rescue 1122 celebrates Global Road Safety Week

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue 1122 announced celebrating Global Road Safety Week. The Week started from May 17 and would be continued till May 23, 2021. In this regard, Director General Emergency Services Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer chaired a meeting at Rescue Headquarters on Monday. Director General Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan on the occasion said that there has been an alarming increase in the number of road traffic crashes in Punjab as Rescue 1122 is managing around 900 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab.