Uplift projects’ monitoring fruitful: CM

LAHORE:A delegation of parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed development projects in their respective constituencies and other matters of mutual interest.

While issuing directions for solving problems in the constituencies of the visiting parliamentarians, the chief minister said that his doors were open to all members of assembles. Usman Buzdar assured the delegation members saying: “I give due importance to recommendations of the parliamentarians.” He said that a monitoring mechanism had been evolved for development projects which were yielding positive results.

The chief minister said that loot and plunder in development projects had become a thing of the past.No discriminatory action had been taken against anybody in the province, he added. He said that Punjab’s minority empowerment package was a worth following step for other provinces. The government had allocated funds for repair and maintenance of gurdawaras, temples and churches, and provision of necessary facilities at the places of religious importance for the minority communities would also be ensured, he said.

The chief minister said that the unnatural alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had ended in fiasco and the future of opposition was bleak. He said the PDM had been limited to drawing rooms. No one could point a figure at transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the CM added. The delegation consisted of MNA Shunila Ruth, MPAs Ahmed Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Amin Zulqarnain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Talat Fatima Naqvi and ticket-holder Shaukat Basra. MNA Shaukat Bhatti and PTI leader Mehdi Bhatti also called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday and discussed the Hafizabad development package and constituencies related problems. While reiterating the commitment to develop every city and town of the province, the CM pointed out that resources were not allocated to some specific city. Now, the resources were directed towards backward areas as far-flung localities have a priority right over the development process, he said and assured to complete development projects of Hafizabad district in time. The chief minister said that different areas, including Hafizabad, were badly ignored in the past but the PTI introduced the concept of composite development and the Punjab government was striving to ensure that everyone could reap the benefits of development.

PALESTINE: The chief minister reiterated that Pakistani nation would continue to side with the Palestinians.In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Israeli bombardment on unarmed Palestinians was the height of inhumanity. He stressed upon the international community to stop Israeli oppression as the worst brutalities have been committed against innocent civilians.