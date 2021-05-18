close
Tue May 18, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Usman Wazir’s fight for IBF Youth title postponed

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan boxer Usman Wazir’s fight for the IBF Youth title has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An official close to the boxer said that the fight was scheduled to take place on May 22 in Manila under the MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions. The new date for the fight will be announced soon, he added.

