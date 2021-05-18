close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

SRB extends returns filing date

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date to file sales tax returns for April 2021. The provincial revenue authority issued a circular on Monday to extend the date. SRB allowed the taxpayers to make payments for April 2021 up to May 24, 2021. Further, it also extended the date to file tax returns for April 2021 up to May 27, 2021.

Latest News

More From Business