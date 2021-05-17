NAB’s actions against big fish across-the-board: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the anti-graft body has solid evidence against big fish in cases relating to money-laundering, fake accounts, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources and cheating the public at large.

“NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as it does not believe in victimisation and the prestige and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against big fish,” he said in a statement Sunday.

He said the NAB has filed 1269 corruption cases having an accumulative value of Rs950 billion which are sub judice in accountability courts. He said the NAB during 2020 has recovered Rs321.4829 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement in only one year as compared to other years which shows commitment and dedication of the NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country.

He said the NAB has received 487,964 complaints, authorised 15,930 complaint verifications, 10,041 inquiries and 4,598 investigations since inception while 3,682 references were also filed during the aforementioned period.

He said the NAB has recovered Rs790 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since Bureau’s inception, which is more recovery as compared to other such anti-corruption organisations. He said the NAB is a people-friendly institution and the performance of the NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions.