45 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 45 patients died from COVID-19 and another 1,073 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,367 in Punjab, while confirmed cases were 325,662 in the province.

After 9,367 fatalities and recovery of a total of 285,368 patients so far, 30,927 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different public and private hospitals.

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Health Department said that the COVID-19 death toll rose to 988 in the district. He said that 43 new corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours. He said that 324 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 17,791 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,612. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 203 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at the DHQ Hospital and 60 at the General Hospital, he added. Moreover, 226 patients were in home isolation, he concluded.

GUJRANWALA: DC Sohail Khawaja has asked the citizens to adopt corona SOPs issued by the government to avoid the spread of the pandemic. In a statement here on Sunday, he said that at present 54 corona patients were under treatment in the DHQ Hospital while seven corona patients had died during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the district administration arrested seven persons from different areas for violating corona SOPs and lockdown. The assistant commissioner city conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven accused.