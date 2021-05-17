tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police did a commendable job in ensuring that people are not violating the lockdown. Police officers talked with people politely. This showed that how multiple institutions can work together towards a common goal. The police played a huge role in helping the government impose a lockdown in the province.
Instead of spending Eid with their families, police officers were out on roads performing their duty for the safety and health of people.
Shahrzad Khattak
Abbottabad