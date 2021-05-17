The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police did a commendable job in ensuring that people are not violating the lockdown. Police officers talked with people politely. This showed that how multiple institutions can work together towards a common goal. The police played a huge role in helping the government impose a lockdown in the province.

Instead of spending Eid with their families, police officers were out on roads performing their duty for the safety and health of people.

Shahrzad Khattak

Abbottabad