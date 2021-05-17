close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 17, 2021

Good job

Newspost

 
May 17, 2021

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police did a commendable job in ensuring that people are not violating the lockdown. Police officers talked with people politely. This showed that how multiple institutions can work together towards a common goal. The police played a huge role in helping the government impose a lockdown in the province.

Instead of spending Eid with their families, police officers were out on roads performing their duty for the safety and health of people.

Shahrzad Khattak

Abbottabad

Latest News

More From Newspost