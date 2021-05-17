COVID SOPs to be followed during polio vaccination drive

Rawalpindi: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal on Sunday said training of mobile polio teams is continuing under the supervision of health officers of District Health Authority which would commence in the entire district from June 7 to make the campaign successful.

Talking to this agency, the CEO said COVID-19 Standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive.

During the campaign 2,964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district, adding the drive will also, be utilised for creating awareness about Covid-19 preventive measures.

She informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

“307 fix centres would also be set up to administer drops,” the CEO added. A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success. “The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” she added.