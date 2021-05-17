close
Mon May 17, 2021
Inflated bills

Newspost

 
Karachi is witnessing the worst summer. Almost every household is turning on the AC to beat the heat. However, the few moments of comfort usually end up creating a big dent in people’s bank accounts. Electricity prices in our country are getting out of control. A large portion of a person’s meagre salary is spent on electricity and gas bills. The authorities need to pay attention to this issue. It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to cover monthly expenses.

Kiran Akram

Karachi

