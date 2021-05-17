The rising number of street crimes in Karachi is concerning. The largest city of the country, Karachi is an economic hub and plays an important in uplifting the country’s economy. For the world, Karachi is the metropolitan city of Pakistan. However, it is sad to know that street crimes like mobile snatching are increasing on a daily basis in this city of dreams. What is even more unfortunate is the fact that many people die while resisting robberies and mugging attempts.

The Sindh government must take strict action against those who are involved in these crimes.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana