close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 17, 2021

Street crimes

Newspost

 
May 17, 2021

The rising number of street crimes in Karachi is concerning. The largest city of the country, Karachi is an economic hub and plays an important in uplifting the country’s economy. For the world, Karachi is the metropolitan city of Pakistan. However, it is sad to know that street crimes like mobile snatching are increasing on a daily basis in this city of dreams. What is even more unfortunate is the fact that many people die while resisting robberies and mugging attempts.

The Sindh government must take strict action against those who are involved in these crimes.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

Latest News

More From Newspost