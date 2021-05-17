close
Mon May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021

LCWU online classes from today

Lahore

May 17, 2021

LAHORE:Among different public and private universities of the provincial metropolis, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will start online classes for its students from Monday (today). A spokesperson for the university said that the LCWU would also reopen for 50% of its staff from Monday (today) and added as per the NCOC’s instructions the university will remain closed for physical classes until May 23, 2021.

