Rallies express solidarity with Palestinians

LAHORE:Political parties, religious groups and others organised rallies here on Sunday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in the wake of attacks on Palestine by Israeli forces.

The participants were carrying placards and banners to condemn the martyrdom of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. They demanded the international community play its role in ending the violence. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Religious Affairs Wing organised a rally in the Sundar area.

Wing leader Habib Irfani and others spoke on the occasion.The Jamaat-e-Islami activists took out a rally at Wahdat Road to condemn the attacks. Maulana Jaffar Hussain and Mufti Mustafa Zia led a rally against Israeli terrorism in Faisal Town.