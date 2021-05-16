Shehbaz not on ECL: ministers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday clarified that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif's name has not been added to the no-fly list.

In a video statement shared on his social media accounts, the minister said the summary forwarded by the interior ministry to place the former Punjab chief minister's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) has not yet been received.

"The summary can be received by Monday or Wednesday," he said, adding that the names of 14 co-accused with the PML-N leader are already placed on the ECL.

"Five members of the Sharif family are absconders in this case and he {Shehbaz Sharif] is Nawaz Sharif's guarantor," the minister noted.

Rashid said the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was not directly flying to London but wanted to go to Qatar, where he was to complete a 15-day quarantine period, before flying to the UK.

He said that so far, the government has not received any medical report from the former Punjab chief minister. The interior minister said after the summary is received from the cabinet, the law ministry and the interior minister will take a joint decision on whether or not Sharif’s name can be placed on the ECL.

“So you will have to wait for the summary, after which the law ministry and the interior ministry will take a decision [on the matter],” he said. “The decision will be in accordance with the law, Constitution and Article 25,” he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the Palestinian embassy on Eid day and met Ambassador Ahmed Rabai.

He conveyed the message of solidarity with the Palestinian people on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that on the Eid occasion, the entire Pakistani nation stands with the people of Palestine. “The entire nation is in a state of shock and protest over the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine,” he added.

The information minister said that Palestine would continue to have the support of the government of Pakistan at all levels. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally reviewing the situation in Palestine and he was in constant touch with the rulers of the Islamic states on the issue of Palestine.

Fawad Ch said the PM also contacted Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and reiterated the need to raise the Israeli aggression in Palestine at the international level.

Ambassador Ahmed Rabai thanked Fawad Ch for expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people. ‘“We feel strong by showing solidarity together,” he said. So far, 73 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed, according to figures provided by the Palestinian ambassador, whereas 1,500 Palestinians have been injured and 1,000 homes destroyed due to Israeli atrocities.

The Palestinian ambassador also presented the Holy Quran to Federal Minister Fawad Ch, who also recorded his visit and his feelings on the current situation in Palestine in the memorandum of the Palestinian embassy.

Separately, the information minister clarified that the reports of putting Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL) on the Eid day were not correct. He tweeted, “No such notification has been issued yet. However, the cabinet committee has recommended that Shehbaz Sharif’s name be included in the ECL and it will be implemented as per normal procedure”.

Meanwhile, the minister also tweeted that the Pakistan’s Army Chief General Bajwa spent the day of Eid with troops at the Line of Control (LoC). He noted that the rest of the army leadership was also present with their troops.

“From soldiers in the army to generals, these young men are like one family. They spend sleepless nights so that people can sleep in peace; we are proud of you,” he remarked.

Fawad expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of artist and director Farooq Qaiser. He prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of Farooq Qaiser in Jannah. “Farooq Qaiser Sahib, with his skill, introduced the old art to the new dimension like puppet show; the characters created by him showed society its true face. Uncle Sargam’s passing away is a great loss. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to his family. Ameen.”