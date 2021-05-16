Woman beaten to death in Kasur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A woman was beaten to death and her husband was inflicted injuries over registering a theft case in village Sttoki.
Safdar registered a case against accused Babar and others of the theft of buffaloes.
The accused and his accomplices entered Safdar's house and tortured him and his wife, leaving her dead on the spot.