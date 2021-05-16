close
Sun May 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Woman beaten to death in Kasur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

KASUR: A woman was beaten to death and her husband was inflicted injuries over registering a theft case in village Sttoki.

Safdar registered a case against accused Babar and others of the theft of buffaloes.

The accused and his accomplices entered Safdar's house and tortured him and his wife, leaving her dead on the spot.

