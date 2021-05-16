Sirajul Haq urges Muslim rulers to help end woes of Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has urged the Muslim rulers to devise a bold strategy to help mitigate the miseries of the Palestinians.

He was talking to reporters after distributing Eid gifts among orphan children at the Aghosh home of Al-Khidmat Foundation here the other day.

The JI chief said that Israel was involved in ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian Muslims.

“Israel has been indiscriminately killing the Muslims of Palestine,” he said, urging the Muslim rulers to break their silence over the issue and call an urgent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He said that steps should be taken to call a meeting of the United Nations where the issue of Palestine should be taken up in an effective manner.

Flanked by provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani, general secretary Shakirullah Siddique, district president of the foundation Arbab Abdul Haseeb, the JI chief lauded the efforts of the foundation for taking care of the orphan children.

He said the number of orphan children in the country has crossed the figure of 4.2 million, which was really an alarming number. He said that these orphan children needed proper attention. “It was the responsibility of the government to take proper care of these children and provide them the best facilities,” he added.

He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation was looking after 15,000 orphan children. “No other government or non-governmental organisation is taking care of such a number of the orphan kids,” he added.

He said that the Aghosh Homes, which were meant for taking care of the orphan children, were equipped with the latest facilities. The best food, clothing and education were provided to the children in these orphanages so that they may not feel any sense of deprivation, he added.

He said that the project of setting up Aghosh Homes was launched in 2005 after the devastating earthquake in Hazara and Kashmir and so far, a good number of the orphan children have become doctors, engineers and other professionals.

He said that more efforts were required for the well-being of the orphan children. He urged the well-to-do people of the society to come forward and support Al-Khidmat Foundation in the noble cause.

Sirajul Haq spent some time with the orphan children. He later visited the thalassemia centre of Al-Khidmat Hospital and spent time with the children suffering from the deadly disease.