Pakistan alarmed by rising Islamophobia, says Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Saturday said Pakistan is alarmed by the rising xenophobia, Islamophobia, hate speeches, discrimination and intolerance around the world.

“We have always emphasized respect for all religious beliefs and sacred personalities and any insult or defamation of religious personalities should be discouraged and penalized,” he said in a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner who called on him to discuss the ongoing bilateral engagements between the two countries and enhance the scope of cooperation both at governmental and parliamentary levels.

Turner said the month of Ramazan not only brought blessings of Allah but also instilled the value of sustained and patient effort required to be part of daily life.

He said Eidul Fitr is the culmination of a humble endeavor undertaken to invoke goodwill of Almighty Allah.

The essential lesson of Eidul Fitr is laden with shunning all differences and this sacred occasion exhorts people to promote harmony.

Turner greeted Qaiser on the ending of the holy month of Ramazan and wished a happy and healthy Eid to the entire Muslim Ummah.