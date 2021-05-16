close
Sun May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021

Face masks

Newspost

 
May 16, 2021

Even though the second wave of Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across India, there are many people who are neither wearing masks nor following SOPs.

The country should make face masks mandatory. Those who are found without the mask must be fined heavily – even if they are ministers or other VIPs.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

