Even though the second wave of Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across India, there are many people who are neither wearing masks nor following SOPs.
The country should make face masks mandatory. Those who are found without the mask must be fined heavily – even if they are ministers or other VIPs.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India