SOPs and Eid

This Eid, we need to show maturity and listen to the government’s orders. We should stay at home and must observe social distancing. We should avoid throwing large parties. Our responsible behaviour can help us avoid a dangerous situation. In neighbouring India, a few days after the country celebrated two of its religious festivals, there was a sudden increase in the number of cases. Hospitals were filled and many patients couldn’t get admitted. Helpless and clueless family members tried to get medicines for their loved ones. We don’t want any country to live this nightmare. Our people take some pleasure in defying orders. This time, however, we have to be careful. We should promise ourselves that we will play our part in this fight. Staying at home and following SOPs is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.

Irfan Ahmed

Lahore