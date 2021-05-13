close
Thu May 13, 2021
NR
News Report
May 13, 2021

Eid in India on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in India on Wednesday announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, May 14, several Indian media outlets reported.

According to Hindustan Times, the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country. Muslims will observe the 30th of Ramadan on Thursday and Eid will be celebrated the next day, marking the beginning of Shawwal.

