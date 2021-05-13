JI activists stage protest against Israeli brutalities in Palestine

PESHAWAR: Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday staged a protest here against the recent surge in Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.

Led by their provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the protesters started their march from the historic Mohabat Khan Masjid right after Zuhr prayers.

Chanting slogans against Israel and in support of the Palestinians and holding banners and placards, the protesters marched towards Chowk Yadgar where the rally converted into a public gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that criminal silence over Israel’s brutalities in Palestine was a matter of deep sorrow. Israel was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Palestine and the world, instead of stopping it from the massacre, was patting its back in the worst crimes against humanity and blatant violation of human rights.

He also criticised the rulers of the Muslim world. He said that 60 Muslim countries and 1.5 billion Muslims were unable to even resist the Jewish designs owing to their coward and incapable rulers.

Mushtaq Ahmad spoke well of the matchless sacrifices being rendered by the people of Palestine. He said that Palestinian kids were being killed, their women being chastised and their young and elders being butchered, but their steadfastness was setting a great example in human history.

He also came down hard on the Pakistani rulers for their reported bids to recognise Israel. He said the rulers should forget about recognising Israel. Any such move would cause a fire in the country, which the rulers won’t be able to extinguish, he remarked.