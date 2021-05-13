Blast damages PR track

SUKKUR: Unknown terrorists attempted to blow up the Green Line Express near Pad Eidan railway station in Naushahroferoz district on Wednesday.

However, the explosive device went off five minutes earlier before the arrival of the locomotive, only damaging four to five feet railway track. Later, the railways authorities restored the traffic after efforts of seven hours.On being informed, officials of the bomb disposal squad reached the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate the incident. According to the BDS official, terrorists used one kilogram locally-made bomb packed in a plastic bag and planted it near the railway track in a bid to blow up the Green Line Express.