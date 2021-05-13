close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

Blast damages PR track

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

SUKKUR: Unknown terrorists attempted to blow up the Green Line Express near Pad Eidan railway station in Naushahroferoz district on Wednesday.

However, the explosive device went off five minutes earlier before the arrival of the locomotive, only damaging four to five feet railway track. Later, the railways authorities restored the traffic after efforts of seven hours.On being informed, officials of the bomb disposal squad reached the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate the incident. According to the BDS official, terrorists used one kilogram locally-made bomb packed in a plastic bag and planted it near the railway track in a bid to blow up the Green Line Express.

Latest News

More From Pakistan