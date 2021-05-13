Religious, political parties condemn Israeli attacks on Palestinians

A number of political and religious parties have condemned the Israeli attacks on Masjid-e-Aqsa and the killing of innocent Palestinian people in carpet-bombing in the holy month of Ramazan.

PTI’s human chain The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter organised a protest by forming a human chain on Sharea Faisal against ongoing atrocities of the Israeli army against the Palestinian people.

The protest was attended by PTI MPAs, including Khurram Sherzaman. Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Aftab Jahangir, Ali Aziz GG and Shehzad Qureshi.

Sherzaman said the PTI had formed a human chain for solidarity with the Palestinian people to show the world that the ongoing atrocities were intolerable. “It is time for mobilization, and all Muslim nations, particularly the OIC, must unite with one voice on Palestine,” he said.

He said Israel was a terrorist country and there was a need to end Israeli terrorism. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised his voice on the issue. The Pakistani nation will always stand against Israel. The oppression of the Muslims will not be tolerated.”

MWM protests

The Majlis Wahadat-e-Muslimeen also staged a protest at Numaish Chowrangi to condemn the Israeli attack on Masjid-e-Aqsa and also terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

Participants were chanting slogans against the US, Israel and ISIS (Daesh).

Speaking to the protesters, MWM leader Allama Sadiq Jafferi said ISIS shaded the blood of innocent children in the holy month of Ramazan, and that was highly deplorable.

“They are using the title of religion, but in actual ISIS is complying with the Zionist agenda of global unrest by killing peaceful citizens,” he said.

He said the attack on a girl school in Kabul was open brutality and the silence of global human rights bodies on it was questionable. The MWM leader also condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the holy month of Ramazan.

JI rally

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have presented a joint declaration, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, against the recent Israeli atrocities and terrorism in occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He expressed these views at a protest demonstration organised by the party to condemn the Israeli brutalities. In other words, he said, the illegitimate state of Israel cannot be recognised

Rehman said children, youths and women in Palestine are performing their duties by waging jihad against Israel and sending a message of struggle and resistance to the entire Ummah. “Unarmed Palestinians are fighting with stones in response to Israeli gunfire and shelling.”

“Today, as in the past, the United States is patronising Israel, not condemning Israel for martyring innocent children and depriving worshipers of worship inside the mosque,” JI leader said.

MQM-Pakistan

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s senior deputy convener, Aamir Khan, said on Tuesday that the criminal silence of the Islamic world against Israeli barbarism was unbelievable.

“It is part of our faith to speak out against oppression, no matter who it is,” he said. “It is time to put the differences behind us and respond to the voices of our Muslim brothers.”

The MQM-P leader said social media was full of testimonies of inhumane treatment of Palestinian Muslims by Israel. He called on the Pakistani government to play a serious and important role in drawing the world's attention to Israeli atrocities at the international level.

Khan also appealed to the people to offer special prayers for their Palestinian brothers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Palestine Foundation

Speakers at a protest organised by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan condemned the brutal attack on Masjid-e-Aqsa by Israeli forces and termed the attack a continuation of Israeli terrorism.

Leaders of various political parties and civil society group, including PFF Secretary-General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam and patron members, including Mahfooz Yar Khan of the MQM-P, Muslim Pervez of the JI, Maulana Baqir Zaidi of the MWM, Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Israr Abbasi of the PTI, and former MPA Major (retd) Qamar Abbas, expressed their anger against the Israeli attack on Masjid-e-Aqsa at the protest held outside the Karachi Press Club.

Speakers said defending Masjid-e-Aqsa was the most important duty and only Palestinians had the right to Palestine.

Students protest

Teachers and students held pro-Palestinians protests and condemned the Israeli aggression against the unarmed people.

The Karachi University Teachers Forum, in a statement issued on Wednesday, called on the United Nations and Government of Pakistan to take all possible steps to stop the Israeli aggression that had been going on since last week.

The Palestinians had been the victim of Israeli oppression for the last many decades, and now it was the right time for the Muslims to stand against Zionist state together.