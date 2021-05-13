Online Eid Milan Mushaira planned

Islamabad: An online international Eid Milan Mushaira will be organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letter (PAL) on Saturday (May 15).

Dr. Waheed Ahmed (Islamabad) will preside over the event. Suraj Narain (Kohat), Mansoor Afaq (Lahore), Sabir Raza (Manchester) and Ghazanfar Hashmi (USA) will be the chief guests. Dr. Shaista Nuzhat (Lahore), Ejaz Kanwar Raja (Lahore), Saadullah Shah (Lahore), Kabir Athar (Rahim Yar Khan), Altaf Bukhari (USA), Mohsin Shakeel (Quetta), Ali Arman (UK) and Shafqatullah Mushtaq ( Bahawalnagar) will be guests of honour. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, will present the introductory remarks.

Poets from all over the country and abroad will present their poetry. Shehzad Baig will be the moderator.