Wed May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021

Two policemen martyred in Mastung ambush

May 12, 2021

MASTUNG: Two police personnel have embraced martyrdom in a militant attack on their vehicle in Mastung on Tuesday.

Reports said the militants ambushed a police vehicle and killed the two police personnel.

Earlier on Sunday, three soldiers were killed and five others injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

