LAHORE:Lahore police carried out flag march in different areas of the city on

Tuesday, to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore led the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.