PINS to continue MRI tests, CT scans during Eid holidays

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has announced that complex and expensive tests like MRI and CT scan will continue even during Eid holidays for general public.

MRI tests will be done from 8am to 12 midnight while CT scan facility will remain open at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences 24 hours a day to ensure timely diagnosis and immediate medical aid to patients suffering from accidents, especially head injuries. Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said the decision was taken on the orders of Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Barrister Nabeel Awan which will be the first time that diagnoses facility in holydays will benefit hundreds of patients.

He added that special duties of MRI technicians and nursing staff have also been assigned in the Institute for Eid holidays while the doctors concerned and other staff would also perform their duties accordingly.

Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood appealed to the citizens to take special precautions during the Eid holidays and not to violate traffic rules to keep them safe from accidents and head injuries. He especially asked the youngsters to refrain from doing wheelie so that their Eid should not be converted into bad taste.

The PINS executive director said, “We should prove to be responsible society in all circumstances and adopt positive ways to celebrate Eid and festivals.”

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said especially in the current situation of corona, every citizen should stay home as much as possible and not go out unnecessarily.

Similarly, women should be careful while riding their motorbikes with their scarves, Burqas and clothes to avoid any accident, Prof Khalid Mehmood said.