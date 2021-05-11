British strain of COVID-19 dominant in Lahore: study

LAHORE: An easily spreading coronavirus variant first identified in England last year has now become the dominant strain in Lahore, a study conducted at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) revealed on Monday.

"The prevalence of variants of concern is increasing and it is now clear that the UK variant, known as B.1.1.7, has taken hold across the metropolis", said the UHS Immunology department's associate professor, Dr Shah Jehan who is the principal investigator of the research.

"Based on our most recent study, the B.1.1.7 variant is now the most common lineage circulating in Lahore," Dr Shah Jehan said adding that out of total 100 samples, 89 had UK/Kent variant while only 2 had B.1.351, that is, the South African strain of COVID-19 virus.

Dr Shah Jahan further said that the study was conducted in collaboration with the British research institute, the UK's Quadram Institute Bioscience (formerly the Institute of Food Research). He said that the samples were collected from hospitals in Lahore and surrounding areas.

The next-generation sequencing technique was then used to identify the types of coronavirus.

He added that he was working with his fellow researcher and Head of the Department of Immunology, Prof Nadeem Afzal, on whole-genome sequencing of 1,000 samples, after which they would be able to provide a true picture of the types of viruses across Pakistan.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) had last year approved a grant of Rs13 million for the research project. The project aims to explore the immunological, viral, and genetic basis of COVID-19 in local patients. The duration of the research project is one year.

Dr Shah Jahan has previously won grants for five research projects. He has also received the Research Productivity Award and the HEC Award for Outstanding University Teacher.

UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof Javed Akram has congratulated Dr Shah Jahan and his team on this important research. In his message, Prof Javed Akram said that research on coronavirus was very timely and important.

"The B.1.1.7 variant is between 32 and 104% deadlier. However, it's important to recognise these data were only collected from one group of people so more research is needed in local context to see if these numbers hold true in other groups of patients", he maintained. Prof Javed Akram also informed that another research team at the university was working on the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.