Iran confirms talks with Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN: Iran has confirmed publicly for the first time on Monday that it is in talks with its regional arch-rival Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), adding that it would do what it could to resolve issues between them.“De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a televised weekly news conference.

“Iran was waiting for the outcome of the talks,” he said, adding, “We welcome resolving of the issues that have existed between the two countries and we will use our best efforts in this regard.”