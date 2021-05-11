close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 11, 2021

11 killed as bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

Top Story

AFP
May 11, 2021

KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week´s Eid al-Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday. The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

Latest News

More From Top Story