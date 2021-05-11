People facing horrible impact of ‘Tabdeeli’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan was begging from the entire world, while the people were facing horrible consequences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Tabdeeli (bringing change) slogan.

In a statement, the PPP leader said: “The people of Pakistan are suffering from the horrible consequences of PTI’s Tabdeeli slogan… Today foreign investors are not ready to come to Pakistan for business purpose.”

Earlier, Bilawal had blamed the “ineptitude” and “apathy” of the “puppet” Prime Minister for the economic ruin. “Prime Minister Imran Khan it is time to rouse from your slumber and apathy. Every day as many as 20 people are committing suicide due to economic hardships this government has put them under,” he added. The PPP leader asked how the federal government believed the common man would be able to make both ends meet with the annual rate of inflation exceeding 14 per cent. “The cost of medicines has gone up by 100 per cent leaving people to choose between treatment and sustenance. The government rolls out amnesty schemes for the elite to whiten their ill gotten gains while the poor are told to be content with Langarkhanas that serve more as backdrop for the Prime Minister’s public relations machine,” he went on to say.

Bilawal said the people of Pakistan were unwilling to tolerate such back crushing inflation and that the “puppet” Prime Minister’s plans to raise Rs90 billion by increasing electricity rates would be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“Imran Khan keeps blaming corruption but he himself is patronising and promoting people accused of monumental corruption. His anti-people policies and ideology have brought the country to the brink of absolute economic ruin,” the PPP leader stated.