Tue May 11, 2021
AFP
May 11, 2021

ICC clears Sri Lanka’s Gunawardene of match fixing

Sports

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka Test player Avishka Gunawardene has been cleared of match-fixing charges by an independent tribunal, cricket’s world governing body announced Monday.

The independent anti-corruption tribunal also dismissed three out of four charges made against another former Sri Lankan international, Nuwan Zoysa, who was last month banned from cricket for six years.

