Amsal wins Online Hockey Skills competition

KARACHI: Muhammad Amsal won Ramadan Online Skills Hockey competition organised by Al-Sagheer Hockey Club.
Syed Shaheer and Bilal Rashid bagged the second and third positions, respectively.
A total of 30 players participated in the competition.
Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain praised Al-Saghir Hockey Club, saying that it was playing an important role in Karachi’s hockey.