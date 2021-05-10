Telemedicine Dept provides home services to 10,000 patients

LAHORE:The 55th Syndicate of King Edward Medical University was chaired by KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masud Gondal while KEMU Registrar Dr Riasat Ali was the secretary of the meeting.

The syndicate members appreciated the unprecedented services of King Edward Medical University in Covid-19 pandemic. Honourable Justice Shahram Sarwar Ch, Special Secretary Health Madam Silwat Saeed, Member Public Service Commission Nayyar Iqbal, Vice Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Parliamentary Secretary Omar Aftab Ahmed, representatives from HEC and finance department, and Medical Superintendent of hospitals affiliated with the university were present on the occasion.

KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal highlighted the services of the seven hospitals attached to the university in connection with Covid 19. Special prayers were offered for the healthcare professionals who achieved martyrdom during the Corona epidemic. Ongoing construction projects, contract extensions of faculty and examination regulations were discussed in the meeting. Construction of girls’ hostel and funds were approved in the development projects of the university.

The syndicate appreciated the dedicated services of the in-charge of Telemedicine Department and Chairperson of Department of Medicine Prof. Bilquis Shabbir and other faculty members in Covid under the leadership of the VC.

The VC briefed the members that the Department of Telemedicine set up under the direction of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has provided home services to more than 10,000 patients and the these online services would continue during the Eid holidays. Representative HEC, VC Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Professor Tanveer Khaliq appreciated the services of King Edward Medical University in the recent Covid and declared it as a role model for other institutions to follow.

After the meeting, the members of the syndicate also visited the telemedicine department. Expressing his views, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Mansoor Sarwar said that telemedicine has made it possible to provide health services and free medical advice to people at home not only in Pakistan but all over the world. Pro-VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, Dean Prof Rana Dil Awaiz Nadeem, Chairperson Department of Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Naqhshab Chaudhry, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali and other members also participated in the meeting.