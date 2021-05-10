24 shops sealed over SOPs breach

LAHORE: The district administration in a crackdown on violators of corona SOPs sealed 24 shops, stores, restaurants besides inspecting various markets, bazaars of the provincial capital here on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed sealed various auto spare parts shops, snooker clubs, sweet bakeries, garments shops, hosiery and restaurants in his jurisdiction over violation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab inspected market closure situation in Chungi Amar Sadhu bazaar near General Hospital and closed down several shops.0 He directed the shopkeepers to strictly follow SOPs.