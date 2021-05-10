G-13 and G-14 on target of criminals

Islamabad : Residents of sectors G-13 and G-14/4 have expressed anger and anxiety over growing incidents of theft and dacoity in the two new regular sectors on the western boundary of Zone-III of Islamabad Capital Territory

It is almost a year when dacoits started showing their mussel in G-14/4 which is mostly inhabited by former Quaid-i-Azam University professors and employees. In March, the series of dacoities where two or three persons mostly on motorbike break into houses and fled away with valuables including cash, prize bonds and jewellery.

The locals said the street criminals were so daring that at times they stayed in the burgled house for even one or two hours. Some made tea and enjoyed food and fruits stored in refrigerators. At times, they even offered tea to hostage inmates. They very politely addressed the QAU former faculty saying that teaching is a noble job and they respect it to the core of their hearts but they are helpless and “majboor-e-wafa” from their profession. Answering remarks of owners made hostage on gunpoint, they said why they should feel shame in the act. “Our only specialisation is stealing and theft and no one should have objection to their activity as they after all have to earn something for an honourable life,” quoted them saying a victim teacher.

In the last four or five days, the number of dacoities have increased. Sometimes a car was also seen in an attempt and a CCTV camera recorded the attack but the number plate turned out to be fake, the residents said.

Most of the residents offered no resistance and let them go with their bounty. Nothing was done by authorities except sending mobile security by police and Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation.

In Ramazan, the dacoits have expanded their activity to G-13 also which is a complete sector but having affectees in G-12 in the east and some villages adjoining Golra in the north. The South provides an easy escape in the form of Srinagar Highway while the remaining sub sectors of G-14 have not yet been given to any allottee in the west, the locals maintained.

A G-13 resident requesting not to be named said that the frequency of dacoities increased after setting up of a police post in the sector.

Another resident of G-14/4 revealed that the level of their courage can be gauged from the fact that dacoits on motor bike or car are spotted in an empty plot in street 28 which is in the vicinity of residences of a retired DSP and an SP standing in wait of their new prey to snatch cash and mobile phones. They hold gun wrapped in piece of cloth, he said adding that residents fear even entering into their own houses.

A delegation of the two sectors in the meantime held a meeting with IG Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad in Police Lines Headquarters, IG Office on last Thursday.

A delegation member told this scribe that the two police officers assured the delegation to take all possible steps and mobilise all resources to ensure protection of life and property of the residents sooner than later, but practically did nothing.