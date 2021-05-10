close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 10, 2021

Precautionary measures

Newspost

 
May 10, 2021

The third wave of Covid-19 is getting out of control because many people are not following SOPs. A large number of people are still seen without a mask. Mass awareness campaigns should be conducted to let people know that following SOPs is very important if we are serious about defeating the virus.

Alizaib Jatoi

Larkana

Latest News

More From Newspost