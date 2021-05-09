Corona claims 129 more lives, infects 4,109 people

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 120 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 854,240.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 18,797 on Saturday. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 4,109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, reported private news channel. Meanwhile, Pakistan

on Saturday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases during the Muslim holiday of Eidul Fitr.