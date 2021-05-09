close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 9, 2021

Corona claims 129 more lives, infects 4,109 people

Top Story

 
May 9, 2021

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 120 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 854,240.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 18,797 on Saturday. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 4,109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, reported private news channel. Meanwhile, Pakistan

on Saturday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases during the Muslim holiday of Eidul Fitr.

Latest News

More From Top Story